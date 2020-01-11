Mineral County Board of County Commissioner highlights from Dec. 4.

Agenda Change

The commissioner’s removed regional transportation commission as well as Western Nevada Development District update.

Accounts Payable

Recorder-Auditor Cindy Nixon presented the accounts payable vouchers, credit card approval form requests, capital outlay, purchase orders and auditor’s cash report by fund.

Correspondence

Deputy Clerk Bonnie DeMars explained she received an email from Nevada Department of Transportation regarding a meeting with Lee Bonner in March.

Minutes

The minutes from Nov. 20, 2019 were approved.

Pump Room

Christina Boyles, park and recreation coordinator met to get the commissioners approval to receive bids for the pump room remodel funded in part by the Land and Water Conservation grant. Approval was granted.

Project to be Split

Boyles asked the commissioners to split the park and recreation capital outlay project into two separate projects. She explained that she did a walk through with Don Orndorff regarding sanding the YCAC flooring. She was told that the floor is not able to be sanded down anymore. Tom Gallegos will help YCAC to redo the flooring. Boyles would like to use the remaining funds for handicapped park equipment for Lions Park.

Airport Vacancy

Commissioner Chris Hegg asked for item 8 on the agenda: “Kirk Bausman, Chairman Hawthorne Industrial Airport/Mineral County Airport Land Use Advisory Committee – For consideration and possible action relative to approval of Cassie Dore’ to fill non-aviation related vacancy created by David Ellis’ resignation. Term to expire 12/31/2020” to be tabled until the next meeting.

Mina Town

Hegg also requested that item 9 be placed on the next agenda, “Jeff Barrow, Chairman Mina Town Advisory Board – For consideration and possible action relative to member approval of Jeff Barrow, Rita Christ, Paul Inlow, Gregory Wood.”

Water Supply

Tiffany Oberhansli met with the commissioners to ask that the water be turned back on. Her property is located near the old Mineral County Hospital.

Oberhansli showed the commissioners a letter from Larry Grant stating that Oberhansli’s property is piggy-backing off another property. She explained that the property should have three water meters.

She explained that she has had no water for 32 months and claimed it was a hardship for her.

Hegg explained that he had worked with Grant regarding this property.

Oberhansli explained that Don Swanson paid for four water meters on the property but only one was put in.

Hegg read an ordinance into record regarding the splitting of parcels and need of water meters of new owners.

Grant explained that Oberhansli will need to establish an easement. Grant explained the situation regarding the trailer park property feeding Oberhansli’s property. He explained that Oberhansli is not in violation of anything – but when the property was split it should have went in front of the planning commission for an easement.

District Attorney Sean Rowe explained that the issue is the responsibility of the property owners.

“We are not in the business of buying water – we are in the business of supplying water,” Grant explained. “There needs to be an easement.”

Rowe explained again that this is not a county issue. This is between property owners and sellers.

Grant explained the water allotments on the Whiskey Flats line. Grant said that Swanson paid for the allotment not the meter.

Hoferer asked what she needs to do to get Oberhansli water. Grant explained that she will need to get with Jane Foster, the property owner to get the easement. Grant explained that she can get water to her tank but it would be non-potable.

NACO Update

Vinson Guthreau, deputy director of Nevada Association of Counties met to give the commissioners a NACO update as well as a 2019 legislative update. An overview of services from NACO was given.

Breath Alcohol Testing

The commissioners reagendized the item regarding Mt. Grant General Hospital’s recent decision to discontinue breath alcohol testing (BAT) on Mineral County employees for the purpose of CDL randoms, reasonable suspicions and post-accidents. Nixon explained that she is discussing working with SOC to use their equipment. She presented a memo of understanding to the commissioners. The item will be placed back on the agenda.

Closed Session

The commissioners went into closed session to receive information from legal counsel relative to potential or threatened litigation against Mineral County pursuant to Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 241.015(2)(b)(2).

Open Session

The commissioner came back into open session. Nothing was reported.