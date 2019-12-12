The yearbook staff is rapidly meeting deadlines and creating pages for the 2019- 20 edition of the Mineral County High School/Hawthorne Junior High School’s Legend. The early-bird pre-order cost for the yearbook is $45 from now until the end of the semester, Dec. 19. The yearbook makes a great Christmas gift and with your gift purchase will include a holiday card announcing your thoughtfulness. Limited numbers of last year’s yearbook are also available for $55. For information contact Kathy Trujillo at 316-0388 or drop by the high school office.