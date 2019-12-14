Guy Clifton/TravelNevada

Santa Claus waves from the caboose of the Santa Train at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City in 2017. The 35th year of Santa Train debuts Dec. 7 and tickets can be purchased online now.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City launches its 35th year of Santa Train the weekend of Dec. 7 and tickets are available online and at the museum’s depot now.

The Santa Trains will be running every 30 minutes the weekends of Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children and their families ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic Virginia & Truckee Railroad #25 steam locomotive. On their way around the museum’s track, Santa Claus hands out candy canes to all the riders.

Tickets are $5 for all riders. Children 2 and younger who sit in an adult’s lap are free.

Inside the Wabuska Depot, youngsters can write letters to Santa or partake in other activities.

Advance tickets are available online here. A certain amount of tickets are available for online ticket purchase each weekend. Online ticket sales close 24 hours before departure. Those who purchase tickets online will still need to pick them up at will call.

Walk-up tickets also available for purchase for every ride on event days.

The Santa Trains are run in partnership with the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is located at 2180 S. Carson Street in Carson City.