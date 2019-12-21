10 Years Ago
- Nevada Gets New Blanket of SnowBeginning Late Sunday evening this week, 10 years ago, Mother Nature spread a clean white blanket over the Sierra Nevada Mountains and continuing eastward to cover the State of Nevada. Reports were received that over three feet of snow had fallen in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and about 18 inches in the foothill communities of Carson City, Reno and vicinity. Former residents of Hawthorne reported from Elko and Spring Creek areas that approximately two feet of snow had fallen Sunday night and it continued to snow throughout the following day.
- December is National Toy Safety Month- Shopping for toys during can be exciting and fun, but it can also be frustrating. There can be thousands of toys to choose from in one store and it’s important to choose the right toy for the right age child. Toys that are meant for older children can be dangerous for younger children.
20 Years Ago
- Teen Talk Line In Service- Mineral County Advocates to End Domestic Violence announced that they had put in a teen talk line for anyone who would like to talk about some of the problems they’re having or peer pressures they’re going through. Most of all, they wanted to make it known that there’s someone there to talk to if you need it. All conversations were strictly confidential and no identity given was given, just conversations about life and how it’s treating you.
- Award of Contract to Engineering firm for Babbitt Property- Agra Infrastructure Inc. formerly Consulting Engineering Services, Inc., was awarded the bid to provide professional services related to the infrastructures needs at the Babbitt property.
30 Years Ago
- Bodie Town Records Taken to Sacramento- An important body of records from the old mining town of Bodie have been transferred to the California State Archives, a division of the office of Secretary of State in Sacramento. The Department of Parks and Recreation staff collected and organized the records over the past three summers at Bodie State Historic Park. Park officials decided to transfer the records to the Archives and provide proper security and storage conditions and research access until a research facility can be built near the park.
- China Lake Weapons Station Announced Employment Program- Appointment of a Hawthorne man to the committee formed to increase employment of Mexican and Spanish descent at Naval Weapons Center, China Lake, Calif. was announced recently. The graduate of Mineral County High School had been employed at China Lake the previous five years. Purpose of the program was to increase representation of the Mexican-Spanish “ background” segment to five percent of the workforce by the end of fiscal year 1992, the announcement states. The current percentage then was at 2.1 percent, it noted.
40 Years Ago
- Nevada Leads Nation in Geothermal Testing- since 1974, when the federal government initiated its geothermal leasing program, Nevada Bureau of Land Management had issued approximately 37 percent of all leases nationwide. This was almost double the number of any other state, according to Norm Melvin, BLM geothermal specialist. The Nevada geothermal leasing cumulative totals stood at 652 leases on 1.3 million acres of public land. There were 494 leases covering 865,958 acres still active at this time, he said.
- At Safeway, a 10 pound bag of russet potatoes was only 68 cents.
50 Years Ago
- Indictments Returned by Grand JuryDuring a two-day court session in Hawthorne this week Judge Kenneth Mann received several indictments returned by the Mineral County Grand Jury and set dates for arraignment in each case. One man is charged with obtaining money under false pretense. Three servicemen were charged with possession of illegal drugs. Three other men, who had previous charges of grand larceny that were dismissed in justice’s court preliminary hearings, were indicted on the same charge which involves alleged theft of television sets.
- State President Visits Hawthorne Legion Auxiliary- The American Legion Auxiliary’s monthly meeting was held on a Tuesday this December week, at the post hall. Billy Coombs, state auxiliary president, was the guest speaker at the meeting which celebrated the fiftieth anniversary and was the annual Christmas party.
60 Years Ago
- Mortuary Damaged by Fire- An overheated furnace set fire to the Hawthorne Funeral Home Sunday morning, resulting in extensive damage to the building and its contents. The fire department was called out at 10 a.m. that morning and again at 11:10 p.m., after the fire had broken out again. Total damage to the building and its contents estimated to about $7,000. Repairing the damage required the building of a new furnace room and one of the main building’s main partitions, and the installation of a new furnace.
70 Years Ago
- Twice Daily Flights on New Schedule- Certification of Bonanza Air Lines as an interstate carrier means that two full-time employees of the company were now stationed at the Hawthorne airport. Floyd Grieve, who operated the Grieve Air Service the past several years, were the local station manager and was assisted by T. Frank Jones. Both men were experienced in the field of aviation and completed a special training course conducted by Bonanza in various phases of field management, radio control, etc.
- Nevada Sought Control of Rheumatic Fever- Nevada is now conducting a continuous program for prevention or close control of rheumatic fever, and the benefits of it should soon become apparent. The treacherous disease usually follows an attack of some strep infection like scarlet fever, tonsillitis or septic sore throat and is now recognized as the leading cause of death among children ten to fourteen years of age.
80 Years Ago
- Serpents Defeated Stewart Indians But Dropped Closing Game to Yerington. Mineral County High School Serpents divided a double-header in basketball games played this past weekend but took the better half of the outcome by way of comparative scores and performance against two class A teams.
- Economy Dept. Store- A Grand Gift for Him! At the economy dept. store practical gifts for men such as fancy pajamas and sheep lined slippers were available. They carried a great variety of toys and Woodbury Shaving Sets, attractively packaged in holiday boxes cost anywhere from sixty-nine cents to one dollar twenty-five cents.
90 Years Ago
- Telephone Station Was at Marshall Home- Announcement was at hand of the removal of the Bell Telephone Company’s public toll station from the J.A. Marshall store building on Fifth Street to the Marshall residence on the corner of Sixth and Main Street. The wire chief arrived in Hawthorne later that week to make the change effective. Under the new arrangement, the telephone toll service was at the public’s disposal, day and night.
- New Extension Service Aided Federal Board- Nevada’s agricultural extension service started to function cooperatively with the federal farm board in an effort to improve marketing of farm and ranch products. Proffer of aid by this state’s service and the University of Nevada, as well as by extension services and state agricultural colleges in other states, were made at the recent Chicago meeting of the Association of Land Grant colleges and Universities. The Farm Board was present and accepted the offer.