10 Years Ago
- Local woman receives certificate from the State of Nevada WIC program. Debbie Lee, who works for Consolidated Agencies OF Human Services (CAHS) has received a letter and certificate from the State of Nevada stating she has completed her exams from Women, Infant and Children and Competent Professional Authority. Debbie handles the WIC program in Hawthorne and Tonopah area. The board of directors congratulates Lee on her achievement and wishes her well.
- On Monday Nov. 23 at approximately 12:00 hours, while conducting a traffic patrol on Main (E) Street, in Hawthorne, Sgt. Bill Ferguson and his partner, K9 “Bella” pulled a vehicle over in the 700 block for expired license plates. It wasn’t long before K9 “Bella” started yelling at Sgt. Ferguson. Listening to the nose that knows, Sgt. Ferguson confiscated approximately 13 pounds of freshly picked and packaged, high grade Marijuana with a street value of over $70,000. Two men of Las Vegas were arrested and booked into the Mineral County Detention Facility on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired vehicle registration.
20 Years Ago
- Local artist painting selected for Reno art show. Hawthorne well known artist Don Banfield’s painting, “Fishing Walker Lake at Christmas Time” had been selected as one of forty paintings to be shown in the Sierra Arts Show, “Signs Of the Season”. The show will be open to the public. All forty works of art symbolizing the holiday season, including the Banfield painting, were for sale by silent auction bidding.
- The El Capitan had a cash prize of $400 for the largest fish caught in the Walker Lake Fishing Derby.
30 Years Ago
- Letters from Santa orders being taken. A letter from Santa Claus to your favorite person could be ordered between now and Dec. 15. This letter was different from other offers. Each year a different poem is prepared. Letters were mailed anywhere in the world between Dec. 1-15 and were appropriate for any age.
- A fire truck purchase on the agenda for the county commissioners meeting. A discussion of the financial status of the planned purchases of the fire trucks for the communities of Mina and Walker Lake were scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the meeting of the county commissioners.
40 Years Ago
- “Ye Ole Gym” is the new name given the old gym in Hawhtorne. The winner was elementary school faculty “and we do appreciate all the entries that were submitted” said members of the recreation staff who found it difficult to select the name because of several outstanding entries. The grand opening of Ye Ole Gym Community Center and dedication program was held on Dec. 5, 1979. Several activities took place besides the dedication program. Many organizations planned fund raising events plus a visit from Governor Robert List.
- Hawthorne Elks Lodge 1704 announced the annual Hoop Shoot contest had been established again that year. With the very necessary participation of the local school, in particular the cooperation of gym instructors, the eligible youth of the community have the opportunity to be involved in shoot offs with the gym class, lodge officials stated.
50 Years Ago
- Seventh grade students initiate cleanup project. During these past few weeks of school many students in the seventh grade indicated a desire to do something for their community. After considerable discussion they decided that a clean-up project of the downtown area of Hawthorne would be an excellent way to express their pride in the community in which they live.
- Bomb tests at Walker Lake this week. The Navy conducted special explosive bomb aircraft drop tests at the test range in the southeast portion of Walker Lake this week. Testing commenced for six hours each day, for two days. All individuals were warned to stay clear of involved test areas until completion of the tests.
60 Years Ago
- Navy again offers lease of Naval Ammunition Depot units. In an effort to attract industry and to stimulate employment in the Hawthorne area, the Navy Department proposes to lease 18 commercial and industrial type buildings and 304 family housing units at the Hawthorne naval depot. A similar offer was made by the navy earlier this year but at that time no firm proposal was received from any interested individual, firm or corporation.
- Hawthorne men in auto accident near Sodaville. A 1959 Pontiac belonging to Ira Ford was totally wrecked at 4:15 p.m. last Thursday when it left the highway near Sodaville. The car was being driven by Mac E. Siley of Hawthorne and Ford was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident.
70 Years Ago
- Local men free on bail. Pending further legal action by federal authorities, three local men are at liberty under $1,500 bond each in connection with alleged theft of a quantity of copper from the Hawthorne naval ammunition depot. It was on Monday of this week last year that the missing copper was reported located at a junk yard in Reno. Federal authorities immediately entered the case and conducted an all-day investigation at the local naval depot on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
- Government employees can be dismissed for too many bad debts. While it is true that the wages of a government employee may not be reached by garnishment or attachment, he may be discharged. If during the course of his employment too many indebtedness complaints are filed against an employee and he constantly refuses to honor just and acknowledged debts, he can be discharged to “promote the efficiency of the service”- a legitimate reason and within the statuary authorization, the Naval Ammunition Depot Rocket reported.
80 Years Ago
- A wage hearing was held: prevailing wage scale for Mineral County to be determined. Laboring men, skilled craftsmen, contractors and all others interested in the establishment of a prevailing wage scale for Mineral County are reminded that a hearing for that purpose was held at the court house in Hawthorne. The hearing was conducted by R.N. Gibson, state labor commissioner, who came here from Carson City for that purpose.
- Mineral County mining revival attracts attention. M. W. Woolley, manager of the ore purchasing department of the United States Smelting, Refining & Mining Co., recently was quoted by the Reno Journal as saying that the Mineral County is now one of the most active centers of mining in the west and one of the most promising for future metal production. That statement, coming from an experienced man in the mining industry, was indicative of the ever-increasing mining activity which Mineral County is now enjoying, particularly the districts immediately adjacent to Hawthorne and those areas surrounding Mina.
90 Years Ago
- Gas usage grows rapidly during the past five years use of gas in such industries as iron and steel, glass, petroleum refining and pottery had increased from 100 to 500 percent. On this day 90 years ago, there were over 20,000 industrial processes in which gas played an important part. In the home, as well, gas made consistent progress in refrigeration and heating. The gas industry, once thought doomed by electricity, grows steadily industrial and domestic importance.