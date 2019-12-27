Monroe Floyd Bobb, 79. Joined the angels in Heaven on Nov. 13 at Renown Medical in Reno. Monroe was born in Schurz on March 4, 1940.

He went to school in Hawthorne where he graduated from Mineral County High School. He joined the Marine Corps on Feb. 7, 1962 thru June 6, 1966. Returning to Hawthorne he was employed at the Naval Ammunition Base until he was transferred to Edward’s Air Force Base in California in January 1980. He later retired there in April 2003. After retirement Monroe and his family returned to Schurz.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marie Pieschke; his three sons: Monroe Bobb (Reno), Gabrial Bobb (Fallon) and Jayvee Bobb (Schurz); granddaughter: Allie Bobb (Susanville); sister: Jeraldine Grulue (Hawthorne) and brother: Raymond Bobb (Florida). He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Bobb and mother, Florence Inlow.

Services will be held at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later time, yet to be determined.

Monroe you will be missed, as will your laughter, sense of humor but above all your extreme love for your family. Rest in peace and God be with you.