Marlene Bacon

Marlene Bacon, resident of Hawthorne passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at Mt. Grant General Hospital. Marlene was born in Colorado on March 10, 1938 to Ray and Helen Dietrich.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bacon; daughter, Holly Bacon and brother, Don Dietrich.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Paulson; granddaughter, Candace Paulson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Marlene will be held at the Gunter’s Chapel in Hawthorne on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.