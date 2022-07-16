A road improvement project in Mineral County is impacting close to 12 miles of roadway on SR-360 and I-6.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recently announced that construction crews broke ground on a road improvement project in Mineral County, impacting close to 12 miles of roadway on SR-360 and I-6 (closest to the California/Nevada state border between Benton, Mina, and Boundary Peak).

For the next few months, construction crews will be milling and repaving that stretch of road as well as making truck parking improvements and installing reinforced concrete pipes, shoulder sloping, metal corrugated pipes, and reinforced concrete boxes for drainage.

“This is primarily a repaving/resurfacing project for 12 miles,” says NDOT Public Information Officer Justin Hopkins. “They do what is called a ‘mill and fill’ where they mill off the existing surface layer and refill it,” he adds. The project also includes updating the storm drainage system to mitigate flooding and creating a bigger truck parking area close to where SR-360 intersects with I-6. These routes are generally used for agriculture, shipping thruways, and for recreation users.

“It’s close to Sugarloaf Mountain, so a lot of hikers use that area,” Hopkins says. Access to Mustang Mountain, Queen Canyon trailhead, Boundary Peak, Trail Canyon Reservoir, and the Madame Airport historical landmark are also within that vicinity.

There will be single-lane closures on SR-360 and I-6 while this work takes place, and people should expect up to 25-minute waits in this area while crews complete this project, taking place from 5am-7pm Monday-Saturday. Construction began on Monday, July 11, and motorists should be careful while traveling through this work zone and use an alternative route if possible. Hopkins says that there should never be a full closure of the road but that commuters should exercise patience.

To access the most current Nevada state highway conditions, call 511 or visit nvroads.com before you start your trip.