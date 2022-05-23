AP

A construction worker works on the exterior of the Legends Bay Casino, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sparks, Nev.

Legends Bay Casino is on track to open this summer, bringing up the entertainment value for locals and visitors in the Sparks Marina area.

This is the first casino that has been built in the Reno-Sparks area in over 26 years. The 80,000-sq.-ft. brand new building will house gaming, dining, and entertainment opportunities with features such as table games, video poker, an advanced sports book, the latest slots, and original modernized bar and restaurant designs.

A lot of new development has been happening around the Marina as more hotels and apartment complexes are built to augment the Legends shopping outlets and recreational activities available at the marina.

When asked what the biggest difference is between Legends Bay Casino and other Sparks gaming establishments, Olympia Gaming COO DeCourcy Graham replies, “There are several components that make it different, but I think the biggest one is that it is the first brand new casino that has been built in this area in over 20 years. The location itself is also different in that it has walkable access to 60-plus shops [referring to The Outlets at Legends]; we’re plugged right into that.

“The amenity mix will be similar, with a new twist as it pertains to the food and beverage experience. We recently announced a partnership with Circa Sports, and this will be the first Northern Nevada casino sports book operated by them.”

Circa Sports launched at Stevens’ Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in 2019 and went on to become one of the world’s largest sports-books, known for its distinctive sports contests like the Circa Million and Circa Survivor pro football contests.

“Legends Bay Casino will be a landmark opening for northern Nevada, and we are thrilled to partner with Olympia Gaming to introduce our brand to a new part of the state. We look forward to bringing an incredible sports book to the property, which will complement the other dynamic offerings Legends Bay will feature when it opens this year,” Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens provided in a statement.

“We are proud to partner with Circa to elevate the sports betting experience at Legends Bay Casino opening this year. This gives us a one-of-a-kind sports wagering offering, and creates the premier sports book destination in northern Nevada,” Olympia Companies CEO Garry Goett added.

Graham explains that the overall design of the new casino makes it distinctive, and it is one of the only casinos in Sparks offering table games post-pandemic.

Legends Bay Casino broke ground in spring of 2021 after the developers finished the first phase of the project that included the opening of the 102-room Hampton Inn & Suites and the 104-room Residence Inn by Marriott. A potential third phase of the project could include expanding the casino and adding more dining establishments.

“We’re excited to be opening, this is a project we’ve been working on for 15 years. It’s been a long process and we’re happy to bring it to the community. I think people will enjoy this and it’ll be engaging and fun,” Graham adds.