May 5: Reflections of the past

From the MCIN archives 10 Years Ago About 50 residents from in and around Mineral County went to the newly renovated convention center to take part in a live auction of properties from throughout the county.

The Armed Forces Day grand marshal was named. Longtime resident Dave Musselman was chosen for his heroic act in helping the first responders when he happened to come upon the train wreck near Fallon Nevada. The second grand marshal in 2012 is John Stroud who is very active in our local VFW post 2313 and has had many offices.

Volunteers and members of the local organization interested in the community garden arrived at the Cultural and Art Center for the official ribbon cutting. 20 Years Ago Following the resignation of Tom Wright as Mineral County District Attorney, the county commissioners appointed Sherri Emm of Schurz as interim District Attorney.

A dinner was held by the American Legion honoring parents with sons and daughters that are presently serving in the Armed Forces. The parents were presented with Blue Star Banners. Those honored were: Richard and Evelyn Cordova, Dennis Duff, Gladys Porter, Donna Webster, Lean. Miller, Peggy Houston and Roy Schumaker.

Julian Montoya visited Mrs. Caulfielf’s second grade class to demonstrate the art of putting in golf. 30 Years Ago The Nevada State Elks Association Held their 68th annual convention in Hawthorne. The five day program was enjoyed by the Elks from the many Elks lodges of the state that participated.

Dr. Elmer F. Hanson, a former practicing physician and community leader in Hawthorne for many years, died at his home in Reno at the age of 75.

FMC Gold Company reported first quarter net earnings of $7.2 million compared to the net income of $3.2 in the first quarter of 1991. 40 Years Ago A pipeline dinner was to be held in the Mina gymnasium to raise money to install pipes which would enable Mina residents to use Railroad Springs water. Individuals were asked to bring a potluck dish.

Hawthorne Business and Professional Women elected new officers. Those elected included Greta Pepper, President, Minnie Williams, June Lynch, Elaine Folland, Hazel Ford and June Wilson,

The Buffington family was pictured in the Independent-News, making preparations for their annual pit barbecue for the Day & Zimmerman open house. 50 Years Ago Eight young ladies planned to participate in the “Miss Mineral County” pageant sponsored by the Hawthorne/Babbitt Soroptimist Club. The candidates were: Shelly Baron, Joyce Donaldson, Celena Brewster, Gerre Mosher, Julie Rosemore, Sherrill Salisbury, Carol Williams and Mary Serrano.

Ground was broken for a new 69-man bachelor enlisted personnel quarters at NAD Hawthorne. 60 Years Ago A windstorm of hurricane proportions hit Hawthorne ripping shingles and roofing off buildings and tearing out trees and fences. There were numerous reports of automobiles being sandblasted.

Raymond Willie and Dick Allen were honored for extreme bravery by the Health and Welfare. Secretary in Washington D. C. Both men were commended for extinguishing a fire underneath a boxcar Lourdes with ammunition which had momentarily stopped in Schurz on its way to Hawthorne NAD.

Rear Admiral Emerson J. Fawkes was announced as the principal speaker at the Armed Forces Day celebration.

Miss Carol Car was chosen as queen for the 1962 AFD Rodeo.

Theta Rho held their State Assembly in Hawthorne.

The MCHS Serpents won two conference baseball games against Douglas 25-4 and Lovelock 10-2. 70 Years Ago A contract for construction on 62 magazines, 12 miles a railroad and miscellaneous work at NAD went to Morrison- Knutson & McDonald. Young & Nelson on a joint venture bid $2,885,695.

Commander C. R. Beaman, secretary of the pistol club announced that a new pistol range at NAD would be dedicated.

A Contest between left-handed bowlers and right handed bowlers ended with a clear decision for the lefties when they took five out of six games. 80 Years Ago Mineral County High School students conducted a program over KOH radio in Reno discussing the effects of war on youths just out of high school.

Despite the ban, new car sales in Mineral County showed a substantial increase in the first three months of 1942 in motor vehicle restorations. Total registration sales at the end of March numbered 1,073. 90 Years Ago Two men drowned in Walker Lake about 23 miles north of Hawthorne. Arthur Par, 55 and Oscar Johnson, 43 employed by M .B. Sapp, as carp fisherman, remained on the lake after dark and it was believed the boat capsized some distance from Sapp’s Camp on the west shore of the lake. The boat was found in 45 feet of water near the east shore the following morning while the search continued for the bodies of the two men.

Following receipt of 18 car loads of mines for stowage at the ammunition depot. A test of the mine filing plant was conducted by ordnance workers before it was turned over by Yards and Docks to the Bureau of Ordnance. Tests include operations of the box opening shed and moving TNT on a conveyor to the filling plant where it was melted in large kettles.