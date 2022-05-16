Softball, baseball teams conclude seasons

Mineral County ended the regular season last Saturday with a doubleheader loss at Virginia City. Scores were 29-14 and 22-7.

In the first game, Mineral County had 10 runs in the second inning for an 11- 2 lead. The girls tallied ten runs in the second inning. Gabby Hoferer, Alexis Inman, Sydney Isom, Olivia Ortiz and Amanda Reyes all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

But Virginia City came right back with nine runs of their own to tie the score at 11.

Then in the bottom of the third inning the Muckers tallied 12 runs and pushed the score to 23-11. They added six more in the fourth inning and Mineral County had only scored three that inning.

Reyes was the losing pitcher for Mineral County. She went two and a third innings, allowing one hit and 18 runs while striking out one. Sydney Isom came in out of the bullpen and pitched one inning.

The second game went only three innings in a 22-7 victory for the Muckers. They got 11 runs in the second inning after Mineral County had an 8-3 lead at that point.

Virginia City collected 10 hits in the game, Mineral County had two.

As the season is now concluded, The Lady Serpents did not make the playoffs this year, but coach Jason Cardenas said, “We’re a very young team, and I think we exceeded expectations as far as wins. We won eight games (8-19) and we have a lot of growing to do and I think we have a bright future with a veteran returning team.”

Only two seniors graduate this year, Alexis Inman and Gabby Hoferer.

Neither of the Serpent teams made the playoffs this year. The north regional tournaments began Thursday this week and runs through Saturday at Wells.

Teams involved in baseball are Wells (6-0), Sierra Lutheran (10-4), Virginia City (14-0) and Smith Valley (12-2).

In softball the teams playing in the region tourney are Wells (6-0), Smith Valley (10-4), Oasis Academy (12-2) and Coleville (12-2).

The top two advance to the state tournament May 19-21 in Reno.

Track team competes in Carson meet

The small, seven person Mineral County Track and Field team took part in the Carson Invitational last weekend at Carson High in Carson City.

The six boys and one girl showed their abilities in their given events in a field of 39 teams.

The 4×100 team of Andre White, Triston Jones, Cade Torres and Isaac Torres placed sixth in the event with a time of 46.58

McQueen was the winner in that event in 44.12.

The Serpents 4×200 team of the same runners ran the event in a time of 1:4 1.32. Douglas High was the winner in 1:33.13.

Brock Barton was entered in the shot put event, but was disqualified after three attempts. Ryan Jaramillo put the shot at 33´2 and the discus at 94´8. Isaac Torres ran the 300 hurdles in 43.91, his only event apart from the two relay teams he is on.

Triston Jones was not entered in any other events but the relay teams. On the girls side, Makayla Jones was the only female competitor for Mineral County.

This past weekend, Friday and Saturday was the 3a, 2A and 1A Northern regional meet at Reed High School.

The state meet is the following weekend May 20-21 also at Reed High.