Keep an eye out for Ron and Beverly Barker, a couple from Indiana who went missing last week and were seen on a traffic camera driving southbound on I-95 through Hawthorne last Sunday, March 27, at 5:35 p.m.

The Barkers were driving a white 2015 Forest River Sunseeker motorhome (license plate #C128H) and towing a white 2020 Kia Soul LX (license plate #FL211A) when they went missing. The Barkers left Albany, Oregon on March 26 to go to Fallon and then to the Nellis Air Force Base in Clark County before continuing their journey to Tucson, Arizona, to meet friends on March 29.

The investigation shows that they were seen on camera getting fuel in Stagecoach and driving through Hawthorne on March 27, but their debit cards have not been used since. The couple’s cell phone was last pinged on March 28 near Coaldale in Esmeralda County, about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

The Barkers are both in their seventies and both have health issues. As of 6:15 a.m. on April 5, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirmed the details of the couple last being spotted in Hawthorne on the evening of March 27 and then a pedestrian camera picked up their vehicles again in Luning a half-hour later. A spokesperson at the highway patrol said that the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on the case.

A Silver Alert has been issued for finding the Barkers. The Silver Alert is a community response system that resembles Amber Alerts used to locate missing and endangered senior citizens of Nevada.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment regarding any updates of the Barkers’ possible whereabouts at the time of publication. If you have any information about the Barkers, please call Nevada State Police Highway Patrol at 775-687-0400 or the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at 775-485-6370.