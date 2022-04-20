By Shari Berry

On Wednesday, Hawthorne Elementary School held a Scholastic Book Fair in the Jr. High Gym. The money raised through Scholastic Reward Points goes toward purchasing books, Makerspace supplies for STEM projects, and Stem games. The last book fair enabled the school to get a Lego table for use by all grade levels. The library is not just for books and reading now days. It is a safe zone where students can have down time to practice socializing, design, create, and use their imagination. Currently the 6th graders are working on bulletin boards in teams to show positive mindset behaviors located in the district office hallways. Before Spring Break many classes were able to use clay or play-dough to make a project of their choice.