Kathy Chidester

Gas stations in Hawthorne are now charging around $5 a gallon as prices have skyrocketed around Nevada and the U.S. in recent weeks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a major impact on customer gas prices throughout the state and in the U.S. as you have no doubt noticed at the pump of your favorite gas station plus any other you may stop by to put gas in your vehicle.

For example, a recent article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted an Arco station on West Charleston Boulevard at $4.53 – up nearly 25 cents from what it had been on Friday before the weekend began and unfortunately with no immediate signs of slowing down.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Nevada as noted in the RJ article was $4.53 as of March 8, up nearly 25 cents from just a couple of days and the prices are still increasing with no immediate signs of slowing down according to the AAA Motor Club.

In Clark County, the average price was $4.55 a gallon while in Washoe County (Reno) it reached $4.80.

Las Vegas prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon at a Sinclair station on North Tenaya Way to $4.83 a gallon at a handful of stations as of late Sunday morning, according to a GasBuddy.com map of station prices reported by customers.

The article said, this new record surpasses the mark of $4.27 set in 2008, and prices appear to be headed even higher, with one analyst saying average prices could hit $4.75 a gallon. The national average stands at $4.01 per gallon.

The national record for the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.11, set in 2008, according to AAA.

For motorists in Mineral County, the average price is now $4.59.6, in Nye County the average price is $4.43.9, in Churchill County, $4.46.6 and in Washoe County, $4.91.8.

This week in Hawthorne gas prices are similar to those in California; At one station, they listed the price this week unleaded regular at Golden Gate is $5.09 for cash and $5.15 for credit. At Bill’s Market in town, the price for regular unleaded is $4.99. The other gas stations in Hawthorne, although not contacted, are very similar in pricing with prices expected to rise again.

In neighboring California, gas prices have easily exceeded $6 a gallon in some markets. According to AAA, the average price in California on March 8 Sunday was $5.29 per gallon while the average price per gallon in Los Angeles was $5.38.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to AAA.

GasBuddy.com reported this represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement. “As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Another factor for some parts of the U.S, De Haan said, is the annual switch from winter blend to summer gasoline to reduce evaporation.