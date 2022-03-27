Thank you,

The Mineral County Council on the Arts extend their sincere “Thank You” to Sierra Pacific Power Company/NVEnergy Foundation for their generous donation of $500 for our local public free art classes held at the Community Presbyterian Church. The money will be used to replenish canvasses and paint used in the free classes.

Again, thank you for your generosity! We greatly appreciate you!

Linda Young, Chairman of the Board

Donald Banfield, Vice-Chairman Glenmar McConnell, Secretary/Treasurer

Gary Funk, Art Show Chairman