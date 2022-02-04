Frank Dean Finegan, was born May 24, 1949. Frank lost his battle to cancer on December 27, 2021.

During his life Frank worked for Hawthorne Army Base on the railroad, during which time he also joined the Army National Guard in 1979-1981. Frank worked as a cook at the El Capitan which started his cooking career which led to him opening his own family restaurant, moving on from there he worked for a mine. In his later years he worked for the Mineral County School District retiring in June 2014.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents Virgil (Ferguson) and Lueela Farack.

Frank is survived by his sons: Aeinus (Reno) Gerony Daughters: Racha, Laua, Brother: Reggie, David, Sisters: Mary Garcia, Monie, and Phyllis. Several nieces and nephews, and The greatest gift given to Frank was his six beautiful grandchildren.

Frank, you made many memories with a lot of friends and coworkers throughout the years. These memories are cherished by all.

When the angels came calling you became one and now you always watch over us. With your special wings And you will soar like an eagle in the heavens above.

You will be strongly missed. Loved you your Family

Memorial service was held to celebrate Frank’s life on January 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Hawthorne.