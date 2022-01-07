FROM THE MCIN ARCHIVES
10 Years Ago
- On Christmas Day, past local businessman and Vice President of the Mineral County Search and Search & Rescue Organization, Arthur Scott, lost his battle with melanoma brain cancer. He was 58 years old.
- MCHS Librarian and local poet/ lyricist Russell “Papa Russ” Bowles hosted the first Hawthorne coffee house open mic event, Monday Dec. 19 at the former Junior High Library. Several local musicians, singers and speakers were given the floor and delivered a quality hour of entertainment to an appreciative audience.
20 Years Ago
- Voice of Democracy winners were announced. First place went to Casey Oberhansli, second place to Christina Boyles, and third place to Avinash Bhakti. Presenting the awards were VFW Commander John Horalek and Auxiliary President Leann Miller.
- “Ghost of the Comstock” was presented by the Hawthorne Junior High students.
- Tracy Chavez and Cory Rivero were promoted to shift supervisors at Day & Zimmerman Hawthorne Corp. They were presented with their bars by Chief of Security Ronald Sandusky.
30 Years Ago
- Plans to organize the local BMX Association were being finalized. Various organizations and individuals pledged their support for the endeavor.
- Gary Johnson of Hawthorne was the recipient of an ABC Century Club watch for bowling 100 pins over his average at the Babbitt bowling alley. Gary bowled an exciting 280 game.
40 Years Ago
- The Nevada Department of Transportation was allocated 2.2 million dollars in federal highway funds for reconstruction of six miles of U.S. 95.
- Don Borland, Charles Jackson, Merle Swanson and Joe Morris were chosen to serve on the Mina town citizens advisory council in an unofficial election held on December 10.
- The Hawthorne Chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees was organized and presented their official charter. Molly Morrison was given special recognition at the time for her hard work in establishing the local chapter.
50 Years Ago
- Rear Admiral Mark W. Woods, Commander of the Naval Ordinance System Command at the Department of the Navy , Washington D.C., was a visitor at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot, and attended a meeting at the county commissioners where Governor Mike O’Callaghan, Attorney General Robert List and State Controller Wilson McGowan were meeting with the county board.
60 Years Ago
- Roy M. Aalbu of Hawthorne was appointed by Governor Grant Sawyer to the State Board of Economic development to succeed Carl Barnes. Ferrell Seevers, also of Hawthorne, was appointed by Governor Sawyer to fill the vacancy on the Board of County Commissioners of Mineral County.
- Uncle Vane Day said: “The fellow, a new employee under R.B. Peterson’s supervision had been caught coming in late for work three times already and this morning Pete decided to read him the riot act. ‘ Look here, Pete snapped, ‘Don’t you know what time we start work around here?’ “No sir!” said the confused fellow. “ They’re always working when l get here.’”
70 Years Ago
- Heavy fog was blamed for two highway accidents, one in the center of town in Mina, and the other on Highway 95 between Luning and Hawthorne.
- City officials and employees completed the transfer of all records and equipment from the former City Hall to the Civil Center, which would serve as the new location of the City Hall and officers of the various departments of city government.
80 Years Ago
- The “Blackout” order was modified to permit light as the entrance to business establishments, but outside neon signs and street lights were still banned.
90 Years Ago
- Local community relief committee reported that $200.60 was spent on the community Christmas tree project, leaving a $152.50 balance in the funds for community relief work.
- V&T Transit Company applied for permission to reduce passenger and freight services from Reno to Hawthorne to three days a week, from the existing schedule of six days a week.
- State Engineer George W. “Molly” Malone, while in Washington on State business; went to the directors of the Veterans Administration for an answer why work had not been started on the new veterans Hospital in Reno.
- Julio “Dutch” DelPorto of Hawthorne won a decision over Jimmy Quilici in boxing matches held in Yerington, and Archie Thanked KO’d Charlie Mollart of Yerington in the second round.
- Mrs. M.T. “Grandma “ Cruther died at the home of her daughter, Mrs J.E. Adams, at the age of 89. Mrs Crutcher, who had crossed the plains from Virginia in an ox cart was raised in Austin, Nevada where she and her first husband, N. Miller, had three sons, who accompanied her from Austin when she crossed Walker Lake in a steamboat the day the town of Hawthorne.