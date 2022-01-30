From the MCIN Archives
10 Years Ago
- Knowing the importance of early detection for many diseases, Matt West, who is currently working on completing his Physical Assistant degree alongside Bill Leaming, at the Mt. Grant Clinic, held a free community awareness program regarding “ Cancer Awareness and Early Detection.”
- As construction continues to plague the streets and alleys of Hawthorne, many residents are used to seeing closed road signs and disobeying the posts and warnings. Residents need to be aware that within the boundaries of the closed signs and alleys, heavy equipment is working to remove and replace our water and sewer lines.
20 Years Ago
- The University of Nevada track team members and coaches visited Mineral County High School. They were accompanied by coach Joe Blaney, who used to be employed with the Mineral County School District.
- The Mineral County School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting in Mina on Tuesday, January 22 to discuss the consideration of the closure of the Mina Primary School. Residents of Mina and Luning are invited to attend.
- Mineral County Juvenile Probation in cooperation with MCSD conducted a program which helped to address unserved detention hours, consequences for not completing daily assignments, truancy and community service hours. Rule #2 stated: “Don’t complain to the staff. They have no part in you being there, you got yourself there.”
30 Years Ago
- The state VFW and Auxiliary held their Midwinter conference in Hawthorne, 43 Post and auxiliaries were represented at the conference along with District, department, regional and national offers.
- “Willie Ship Day” was celebrated by Willie, her friends and relatives to gather in Hawthorne on the occasion of her 100th birthday.
- The Serpents Varsity team beat their long time rival, Yerington Lions, in an exciting basketball game Play in Hawthorne. The score was 73-72. The Lady Serpents defeated the Yerington Ladies 61-49 in a game also played in Hawthorne.
40 Years Ago
- A check for $433,107.45 was presented to County Assessor Gaylyn Spriggs by Jerry Lamason, Plant Manager for Day and Zimmerman/Basil Corporation for payment of “possessory use” tax as defined by Nevada law. This payment made DZB the number one taxpayer in Mineral County.
- Hawthorne Rockets won the championship at the Schurz basketball tournament with the team defeating the Wadsworth and E. C. Best School of Fallon. The Rockets had three players voted to the All -Tournament Team: Richard Williams, Eric Hughes and Ben Pena. Williams was voted the most valuable player of the tournament. The Rocket team was assisted in victory by cheerleaders Leah Price, Anita McGee and Anita Hughes.
50 Years Ago
- The Mineral County High School Serpents updated their conference record to 4-0 in Hawthorne as they dumped the Douglas Tigers 69-57.
- Denton Construction Company of Sparks was the low bidder to construct a vocational classroom building in Hawthorne. The amount of the bid was $331,969
60 Years Ago
- Stuart Mayfield was elected as chairman of the Mineral County Board of Commissioners. Serving with him were Don Moody and Farrell L. Seevers.
- The Hawthorne Serpents won over the Manogue Mines in the conference opener 36-27.
70 Years Ago
- 150 defense housing units were authorized for Hawthorne.
- The county commissioners took action to auction approximately 40 acres of land west of A Street between Third and Fifth Street to provide a site for new homes. (This is the location of the present Lakeview Track of Hawthorne).
80 Years Ago
- Gaming and liquor license revenue amounted to $20,000 in Mineral County in 1941.
90 Years Ago
- Eli Mussado, 44, burned to death in a cabin at the Giroux Little Summit mine five miles from Belleville.
- Six veterans in Hawthorne joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2313 as part of a nationwide initiation by radio hooked. Among national entertainers participating were bandleader Paul Whiteman and crooner Rudy Valley.
- Mineral High boys surprised the Fallon boys with a 22-16 upset, but the big surprise was the “ first time ever” win by the Hawthorne girls over the Fallon girls, 18-14. Pauline Thompson ( later McCloskey) scored 17 of Hawthorne’s 18 points total.
- The “blockade” of Bodie by snow was broken when 21 sacks of mail (first in two weeks) were brought in by “chic” Thomas and three helpers, after a three- day trip from Bridgeport on a caterpillar-powered sleigh with food and other supplies also arriving with the mail.