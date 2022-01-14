From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- I can’t believe my eyes when my sister Janette brought over the newspaper on December 22 and my dog Chewie was on the front, said Barbara Quock, Who was the original owner of the three Chihuahuas that were found in Allen Creek on December 15.
- On Christmas Day, Marietta made a CBS Sunday morning show. Unlike the news from the rest of the headlines, Marietta didn’t make it because of a super star marrying in Hollywood or a secret Santa paying off lay-aways at Walmart, but because it is a burro haven.
20 Years Ago
- The Lady Serpents were Tournament Champions at the State Farm Holiday Classic for high school girls basketball teams played at McQueen high in Reno. Ciera Cammarata, Denise Koscinski, Jamie Convis, Delicia, Jernigan, Amanda Holland, Sidney Orndorff, Crystal Gilbert and Sandhya Bhakta led the team.
- Reports of annual snowfall this year were at 80% of normal for this time of year.
- Elvis is coming to town! Mike Bartle and Blue Suede will present Tribute to Elvis and Roy Orbison at the El Capitan Trophy Room.
30 Years Ago
- The Cliff House property owned and operated by Boyd and Leona Jensen was purchased by Mike and Cathy Sage who began operating the facilities the first of the year.
- 1st Lieutenant Donald A. Del Porto was awarded the Department of the Air Force Commendation Medal for his tour of duty with the Nevada Air National Guard during the Desert Storm Operation. Don is the son of Bob and Donna Del Porto of Hawthorne and graduated from MCHS with the class of 1978.
40 Years Ago
- The Lyon County Commissioners and representatives of the county and department, City of Yerington Public Works and Yerington Senior Citizen community were expected to be in Hawthorne to look at the feasibility of acquiring a number of government housing units for Lyon County use. Lyon road superintendent noted that the buildings were built on a “cost-plus” basis by the federal government and “that means they were constructed out of nothing but the best,” he said.
- The Serpents defeated the Tonopah Muckers in a volleyball game. High point scorers included Felicia Moreno, Michelle Rosemary, Lonnie Winters and Shelly Gage.
50 Years Ago
- Several automobile accidents were caused by snow and icy highway conditions.
- The MCHS serpents topped the Stewart Braves and the Lowry Buckaroos in two conference games. The Junior Varsity defeated Stewart but lost to Lowry.
60 Years Ago
- The Office of US Senator Howard Cannon informed the Independent-News that Mineral county has definitely been designated as a redevelopment area under terms of the redevelopment act.
- The Bishop Broncos edged the Serpents 39-37 in an exciting basketball game.
70 Years Ago
- Richard Bowler, 19 years old Hawthorne youth, was killed in action while fighting with the Third Infantry Division in Korea.
- It was the winning week for the Hawthorne basketball teams. The Serpents varsity defeated the Tonopah Muckers 81-42. The JV’s took the Smith Valley Varsity 43-35, and the Mineral County High School girls defeated the Smith Valley girls 28-12.
80 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne Serpents won their first conference victory at Virginia City, and the Hawthorne girls basketball team defeated the Fallon girls team.
90 Years Ago
- Treadwell Yukon Ltd. suspended all operations at Bodie where it had been operating for over three years. All underground mining had ceased three months earlier and now the mill was being shut down.
- Car and truck owners were now required to produce a certificate of title before new license plates could be issued by county assessor to allow the Secretary of State to ascertain whether there were any liens against vehicles. A $3 penalty was to be charged for licenses not purchased by February 1.
- Mono County was hit by the worst storm in many years. There was 4 feet of snow at Bodie and the old mining camp was isolated and had received no mail for seven days. George Moyle, using skis and snowshoes, reached Bridgeport six days after Bodie became snowbound. A day later three man’s made it to Fletcher station they were made by Walter McKeough and M. Nelson who had driven a car as far as the summit of Lucky Boy grade they went non snowshoes. All hiked Bach to the car, which McKeough had driven to the summit. June Lake and vicinity also reported a large snowfall.