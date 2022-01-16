Elks Hoop Shoot set for Saturday

The annual Elks Hoop Shoot is set for this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mineral County High gym.

The contest is open to boys and girls, ages 8-13. To register, bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Winter Sports Club Meeting Jan. 18

A winter sports club meeting is on tap Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the YCAC. Parents and athletes participating in winter sports need to be present for equipment rentals.

For questions, call the cooperative extension at 945-3444.

The Elks will also be holding a pancake breakfast to benefit the club on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Volunteers wanted for AFD committee

Show your patriotic pride and community spirit by joining the Armed Forces Day committee. Meetings will begin twice a month in February at the El Capitan Steakhouse.

February meetings will be Feb. 1 and 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Help make this year’s Armed Forces Day weekend the best one yet.

For more information, contact Gloria at 945-0561.