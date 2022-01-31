On January 19, global technical and engineering company and leading U.S. federal government contractor Amentum announced that the U.S. Army Contracting Command granted Amentum’s subsidiary DynCorp International LLC a Notice to Proceed with maintenance services and operations of the Hawthorne Army Depot (HWAD).

File photo

The Hawthorne Army Depot signed a 10-year, $952.7 million contract with its

new operator DynCorp International LLC.

This 10-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $952.7 million contract was awarded in June 2021. The contract has a 5-year base with a 3-year evaluated option (as well as a 1-year ordering period and a 2-year evaluated option with 1-year ordering periods). DynCorp is expected to manage base operations, ammunitions services, and the demilitarization of obsolete, surplus, and unserviceable munitions at the depot.

HWAD has long been a place to store munitions and the Army regularly inspects and renovates the ammo to ensure readiness.

“We are excited to begin the safe and secure demilitarization, recycling and storage of munitions for the Army,” President of Amentum’s Environment & Energy Business Unit Mark Whitney issued in a statement. “The Amentum team is eager to provide the highest quality operation and maintenance services to HAWD.”

Amentum Chief Executive Officer John Vollmer added, “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this contract. This work for the Army fits within our portfolio of expertise and enables us to expand our role in demilitarization of munitions for the U.S. Government. Amentum is committed to delivering our expertise in support of this critical Army mission.”

Around 700 people are assumed to work at the HWAD, and it is regarded as the largest employer in town.

“The Government is happy to work with DynCorp as they begin functioning as the operating contractor for Hawthorne Army Depot. We will work with them to continue to serve the Department of Defense’s needs,” says HWAD Commander’s Representative Larry M. Cruz.