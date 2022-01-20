The Bureau of Land Management, Nevada State Office invites the public to two virtual workshops on the proposed Greenlink North Project to be held via Zoom January 26 and 27.

The Greenlink North project will be a 525 kV line that spans approximately 235 miles from Ely, NV to Yerington, NV through White Pine, Eureka, Lander, Churchill, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe Counties. The BLM will be preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the right-of-way application submitted by NV Energy for the Greenlink West Project. The BLM expects to publish a Notice of Intent to prepare an EIS in May 2023.

“These workshops are part of a pre-planning phase that is not part of the formal National Environmental Policy Act comment process that will begin in May 2023,” said BLM project manager Greg Helseth. “We hope that by providing information to the public in advance, people are able to learn about the project and provide suggestions on topics and issues to be considered during the development of the draft environmental impact statement.”

The workshops will be held Wednesday, January 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. PDT and Thursday, January 27, from 5:30-7:30 PDT. To register for the January 26, 2021 meeting click on the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0scuupqDkvGd0nNlzdjF1Xj1M3IFIF6txO

To register for the January 27, 2021 meeting click on the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqduGgqjMuH9eyMEIah0o-TRsPvF52E145W

More information on the project including maps, the plan of development and materials from the workshops are available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017033/510. The BLM is also accepting questions and comments on the project at blm_nv_ greenlinknorth@blm.gov.