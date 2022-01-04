A 4.8 earthquake rattled parts of Mineral County last Tuesday, followed by a series of aftershocks that continue to shake the area.

The 4.8 temblor struck just before 11:30 p.m. that evening in the desert 22 miles southeast of Mina. A 2.8 followed just minutes later.

Since the original event occured, more than 100 small quakes have been recorded, with most of them being smaller than 2.0. The largest aftershock was a 3.4 that happened on Jan. 9.

No damage has been reported.

Mineral County is no stranger to earthquakes, as the area has experienced several swarms over the past decade. Nevada is the third most seismically active state in the country.