The curse “be careful what you wish for” stalks the Joe Biden Administration like a lion in tall grass. He told us he could do a better job than Donald Trump in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. He blamed Trump personally for everyone who died of COVID during his presidency.

Now Biden’s in charge. Trump gave him a vaccine. Yet today as you read this more people have died of COVID under Biden than under Trump.

The truth, of course, is that worldwide virus outbreaks do not respect political finger-pointing. Biden was stuffed like a Christmas turkey in saying Trump mishandled things early on. (Trump, by the way, wasn’t exactly stuffing-free, but not so much on COVID response.)

The point is there is no use arguing over how many deaths dance on the Trump head of a pin or Biden’s.

We’re in the soup and Joe Biden is the man that fate has anointed to lead America through it. So far, his leadership has fallen short. He can barely muster the energy to get through a major speech any more. His words don’t inspire anyone to do anything. You also get the feeling that he has no grasp of the details on this or any other issue.

So instead, he’s fallen back on strong arm tactics to force citizens to get the shot. He’s holding employment over the heads of cops, firefighters, hospital staff and the military forces. Get the shot or get fired, the president says. Yet, on the Mexican border the president lets in everyone without so much as a COVID test and a quarantine.

Of course, people see this duplicity. Also, he miscalculates how rowdy Americans can be when it comes to “do-it-or-else” mandates. But where else can Biden go? He doesn’t have the personal charm to persuade. Hell, sometimes he doesn’t look like he’s convinced himself.

This is a terrible situation. The pandemic is real. Lack of leadership from the president is real. Yet, so far as I can see in listening to the experts as best I can, the best hope is vaccination and healthful precautions.

So because I want the best for our community, today I’ll use this space to urge all readers to look past the president’s own bad judgment and powers of persuasion and ask you to consult your doctor and, if appropriate, get the vaxx. This goes double for old farts like me who have underlying health conditions.

It’s the best option I can see.

WHAT I’M WATCHING

I’ve seen a couple of good things lately.

First, the HBO documentary by Morgan Neville called “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” provides an insightful look into PBS’ Fred Rogers. I guarantee you will not be able to watch this without a tear or two over the simple message of Mr. Rogers. His passion to impart a sense of worth into children will stick with you. Dig this out. It is worth it.

On a more seasonal note, perhaps, I re-watched the 1947 movie “The Bishop’s Wife” last week. It’s not part of our family’s annual holiday viewing, but it might now get put into the annual rotation. I’d forgotten how charming Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven are in this sweet story.

ONE MORE THING

Here’s your guide to Nevada package delivery this holiday season:

— UPS: “Your package is in Barstow, on a truck driven by Bob and will be at your door at 2:37 p.m.

— FEDEX: “Your package is coming. We sent it to Ely, MN. You’ll get it when we give it to you.”

— USPS: “You ordered something?”

— AMAZON:” We’re in your house.”

Thanks for reading. I hope the holidays are bringing you joy. Please, be kind to those you meet, laugh a little and always question authority.

Sherman Frederick is a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@ gmail.com.