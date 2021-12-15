From the MCIN Archives
10 Years Ago
- Governor Brian Sandoval was joined by the eighth grade class from Saint Teresa‘s of Avila School today in the fifth annual wreath laying ceremony on the steps of the Capitol honoring the nation’s veterans and active duty military personnel.
- If you’re a high school basketball player, or just a fan of the game, Hawthorne was where you wanted it to be last week, as boys and girls basketball players from across Nevada and Northern California descended upon Mineral County to take part in the annual Serpent Classic.
- Poet Griffin, on Dec. 12, Shaun Griffin Will be working with students in the junior high school and senior high school of the Mineral County School District.
20 Years Ago
- With the winter just ahead, Day & Zimmerman Hawthorne Corp. donated snuggly warm robes to each resident at Mount Grant General Hospital‘s Lefa L Seran Skilled Nursing Facility.
- Max Snow was the first resident in Mineral County to receive the lifeline telephone system.
- A Marine Corps unit trained at the Marine Corps LCpl. Timothy G. Carter Test Range located on the Hawthorne Army Depot south of Hawthorne on December 9 -12. DZHC is providing key logistics support at no charge to show their support of the Marines.
30 Years Ago
- Bill Lunsford of Hawthorne caught a $50 tag fish during the Chamber of Commerce fishing derby over the Thanksgiving holiday. Bill gave the money back to Chambers to use for the fishing derby finances. Bill was a double winner during the derby. He also won the first Gun & Tackle fishing derby trophy for the largest cutthroat caught during the derby.
- A burglary spree that started with a break-in at the clubhouse of the Walker Lake Country Club. Mr Toad’s vehicle was also burglarized. Two 18-year-old Hawthorne residents were taken into custody, and others arrested were pending during the Thanksgiving holiday from school. Some students returned to campus and smashed 11 windows in the school administration building at Fifth and C St. Other incidents of smashing windows were also reported.
40 Years Ago
- 1 1/2 inches of snow was reported by the weather observer at the Hawthorne airport.
- Mineral County students scored well on the State Proficiency Examinations. 80% of the district’s 9th graders passed, compared to a statewide average of 75%. Students in the third and sixth grades achieve well above average in reading and other language skills.
50 Years Ago
- A jury arraigned individuals on a charge of attempting to kill Hawthorne police officers Robert Thompkins and William Davis.
- An excellent article on the great trout fishing at Walker Lake appeared in the December issue of Outdoor Life in a report by Leonard Miracle and Jim Martin.
- Bobby Flow of Babbitt scored a perfect score in the Bike Rodeo held at the Hawthorne Civic Center. More than 50 youngsters competed in the contests, but Bobby was the only one to make a perfect score.
60 Years Ago
- A drive was started to obtain funds to build a new public library in Hawthorne.
- Congressman Walter Baring was in Hawthorne as a special guest of the Mineral County Democratic Central Committee at a luncheon and reception held at the VFW hall. The public was invited and a big crowd attended the gathering.
- The Morgan & Barnes automobile agency The Friendly Dodge Center was closing as Carl Barnes was leaving the community. The Richfield Service Station which was part of the establishment, continues to be operated by Marion Scott. (Marion Scott was the father of Jim and Art Scott who ran the business known as Scotty’s, Inc. on East Fifth Street.)
- Uncle Vane Day said: “Modern families don’t worry about the wolf at the door any more. They just feed him in installments.”
70 Years Ago
- U.S. Senator George W. “Molly” Malone was in Hawthorne and a guest speaker at the Chamber of Commerce meeting.
- The blood donor’s railroad car was scheduled to make a stop at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot.
80 Years Ago
- County Commissioners, sitting as the county liquor board, limited the number of saloon licenses in Luning to four.
- Melvin Phillips, a former deputy sheriff in Yerington, was appointed as a deputy sheriff in Hawthorne to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dan Del Porto.
90 Years Ago
- Following a year’s sabbatical leave that included an extended visit in Europe, Oscar Gerbig resumed management of the Hawthorne Market, and his son, Otto, joined him in the operation of that business. During Gerbig’s absence the meat market was leased to Louis Isola and Ralph Moriconi of Yerington and Lester Page managed the business for them.
- In the first basketball games of the season, the Marines defeated the High School 22-16, and the Federal Employees Union five lost to the Town Team. Score was 33-10.
- Heaviest snowfall in many years blanketed Mineral County with 12 inches recorded in Hawthorne on Thanksgiving Day, halting traffic in some areas. Three cars came through from Tonopah northbound, but seven southbound cars returned to Mina after encountering a blocked road at Tonopah Junction. A highway department truck was struck at a cut in the highway near Kinkead, and the Standard Oil gasoline truck was struck on Simon Road and could not deliver gasoline to Hawthorne.