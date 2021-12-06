From the MCIN Archives
10 Years Ago
- Residents of Mineral County woke up Friday morning to a somewhat rather pleasant morning weather-wise. Temperatures were in the low 40’s, and there was a slight breeze in the air.
- The 2011 Western 1A all conference volleyball awards were announced this week, and three Mineral County players made the teams.
- The local Elks lodge has, with its own donations and by obtaining national grants of $1,000 in 2010 and in 2011, supported and helped make possible for the Carson City EAA 403 Chapter to bring pilots planes from Carson to Hawthorne to give free Young Eagle flights to our area youth.
20 Years Ago
- Frances Hawkins, a long time resident of Hawthorne and a well known educator, legislator and public figure passed away on November 22 in a Reno hospital.
- Thankie Nunnally of Hawthorne was chosen as the Grand Marshall of the 2002 Christmas Parade. She is from Hawaii and moved to Hawthorne with her husband, Jim, several years ago. (Jim passed away in 2000). Thankie is a retired school teacher and enjoys working with other people. She is always making goodies and giving them to her friends.
30 Years Ago
- Thanksgiving Fishing Derby sponsored by the Mineral County Chamber of Walker Lake on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29,30, and Dec. 1.
- An organizational meeting was held to organize the Mineral County Bicycle Motor cross (BMX) Association in Hawthorne.
40 Years Ago
- Several handguns and ammunition were stolen from the Gun & Tackle Shop following a break-in.
- Senator Paul Laxalt announced that the Senate appropriations committee approved $46.5 million for military construction in Nevada. Hawthorne Army Ammunition Plant would receive $390,000 to help with occupational safety and health administration requirements.
- Several ladies enlisted as Emergency Medical Technicians with the local ambulance service. Those helping the service were Mo Lake, Janet Beckett, Bea Collier, Gail Petty, Glenda Bell and Terri Everett.
50 Years Ago
- Glenn Hampton, Keith Kellison and Richard Wagner, all graduates of Mineral County High School passed the Nevada State Bar Examination and were admitted to the practice of law.
- A couple requested county assistance in obtaining gasoline for their car but a quick check by the sheriff’s office showed the vehicle had been stolen in Reno. Gas was supplied and the car and couple were returned to Reno.
60 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne Serpents dropped the last football game of the season to the Manogue Miners, 31-0.
- Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot aided the Air Force in bombing exercises.
- A committee was named by the school trustees to recommend revision in the school discipline code.
70 Years Ago
- The Serpents defeated the NAD Marine football team, 18-14.
- Post Office Department officials announced they would abide by the wishes of local residents in matters of mail transportation but orders changed directly opposite of that recommended by citizens.
80 Years Ago
- An Allotment of $35,557 was made from the defense work fund to assist Hawthorne in building a sewage disposal system.
- The county Commissioners set a minimum of $10 per lot on future sales of county lots in Lining. Bids had been ranging from one to ten dollars a lot.
- Construction of the $3,000,000 magnesite processing plant at Gabbs was delayed because of slow delivery of material to construct the workmen’s camp.
90 Years Ago
- The county commissioners accepted the bid of C.H. Tiller to sell the county 25 cords of firewood at a price of $10.50 a cord which also included cutting. Board also authorized the purchase of 250 feet of fire hose, a nozzle, and a new cart for Hawthorne, to be paid for from revenue received from town business licenses.
- Domestic Moriconi suffered a scalp wound when a windlass handle slipped from his hands and struck him in the head. Dr. D.B. Peters provided emergency medical treatment at the NAD Dispensary, and Dr. D.A. Smith then placed Moriconi in the hospital. Dr. Peters said it was a miracle that Mariconi’s skull was not crushed. The injured man was engaged in digging a deep hole for a cesspool at the rear of the Hawthorne Pool Room when he was injured.
- Southern Pacific again offered a Thanksgiving special of cent -a- mile for holiday travelers. August Miller was taking orders for Fallon turkeys for Thanksgiving at his meat market in Hawthorne.
- E. B. Stinson was appointed game warden by the county commissioners.
- E.B. “Ted” Ferrel was appointed Hawthorne Justice of the Peace following the resignation of William G. Gregory who said the pay was the lowest in the state for a town of this size. County commissioners continued the salary at $45 a month.