Efforts by the board of county commissioners on Thursday last week to consider and possibly interview candidates for the position of county Information Technology Specialist had to be postponed with the two candidates for the position couldn’t attend the meeting.

Chairman Christine Hoferer said it had been the intent of the board to hold the interviews during the special meeting, but with both candidates unable to attend and the next date available to conduct the interviews would be Nov. 4.

The position of Information Technology Specialist is an important one and a necessary cog in keeping county and courthouse government running smoothly and efficiently.