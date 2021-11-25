Hawthorne Presbyterian Community Church
SUNDAY SERVICES 10:30 a.m.
ADULT SUNDAY SCHOOL 9:30 a.m.
7th and “F” Street, Hawthorne, Nevada
Community Presbyterian Church invites you to worship with us at 7th and F Street on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. and on Linda Young’s Facebook groups. Scriptures for the day are: 2 Samuel 23:1-7; Psalm 132:1-12; Revelation 1:4b-8; and John 18:33-37.
Elder Joe Commerford will present the morning message based on John 18:33-37: “Pilate then went back inside the palace, summoned Jesus and asked him, “Are you the king of the Jews?” “Is that your own idea,” Jesus asked, “or did others talk to you about me?” “Am I a Jew?” Pilate replied. “It was your people and your chief priests who handed you over to me. What is it you have done?” Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest by the Jews. But now my kingdom is from another place.” “You are a king, then!” said Pilate. Jesus answered, “You are right in saying I am a king. In fact, for this reason I was born, and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.”
The Presbyterian Women are having a bazaar on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a soup and pie lunch served for a small donation of $5. The lunch will be available for take-out. There are lots of craft items, paintings, afghans and stars, and white elephants available for sale. Come get your Christmas gifts locally and support our local children and seniors. All proceeds go toward the Angel Tree, School Supplies, Shop with a Cop, Toys for Tots, and lunch for a senior at Care and Share for six months.
First Baptist Church
8th and C Streets
SUNDAY MEETINGS
Church Service @ 11 a.m.
Children’s Sunday School and Sunday Evening Service will resume at a later date
WEEKLY MEETINGS
Men’s Bible Study – Monday @ 6:30 p.m.
Bible Study – Wednesday @ 6:30 p.m.
Come and join us as we study God’s Word and worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Oasis Assembly of God
380 J St. Hawthorne
Encounter – 10:30 a.m. Sundays
Prayer – 7 p.m. Wednesdays
Love – Lift – Lead
More information, call 775-945-2775
Bethel Baptist Church
994 B Street
Poster Robert E. Cox
775-945-3772
We Worship God our Heavenly Father
We share the Love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
We Serve our Community
1st, 2nd. 4th
Sunday 11 a.m. Worship and Praise
3rd Sunday 6 p.m. Evening Worship and Praise
3rd Sunday 11 a.m. Fellowship with First Southern
Sunday School Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
Weekly Meetings
Tuesday 6 p.m.Men’s Bible Study
Tuesday 10 a.m. Womens Bible Study Beginning on September 14, 2021
Thursday 6 p.m. Choir Rehearsal
First Southern Baptist Church of Hawthorne
5th & C St.
945-5512
www.fsbchawthorne.com
You are invited to the following services at First Southern Baptist Church. Come join us in worshiping the Lord Jesus Christ.
11 a.m. Worship Service (child care provided)
6:30 p.m. Wednesday Prayer meeting
“I am the vine, you are the branches. He that abides in me, and I in Him, the same brings forth much fruit: for without me you can do nothing.” John 15:5
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH
Pastor: Rev. Jesus Ballesteros
Welcome to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on the corner of 8th and A Streets. Weekend Mass time is Saturday at 9 a.m.
A Morning Prayer Group meets in the church at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. This is followed by Adult Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. in the parish hall.
Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C.
10th & A Sts., Hawthorne, NV 89415
775-945-5875
Pastor Anthony Corley and First Lady Rose Corley welcome you!
• Sunday School 9: 30 to 11 a.m.
• Morning Worship at 11 a.m.
• Sunday Evening Services – 4 p.m.
• Wednesday Night Bible Studies – 5:30 p.m.
• Friday Night Service – 5:30 p.m.
Attention Women of the Lord
This is a message from the Lord, are we aware that the Holy Spirit is speaking to us?
Are we listening and perceiving what the Lord is saying to us? If so, are we doing what the Holy Spirit is telling us to do and speaking whatever He is telling us to say or going where He tells us to go?
Lord help us to be obedient to your will and your way.
If there is any questions feel free to call, Lorraine Lawson at 775-316-0967.
Macedonia Baptist Church
10th St. and D St., Hawthorne; 775-945-3313
Pastor, Steve Queen
Macedonia is a fundamental independent Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend our services as follows: Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship 11 a.m. Sunday evening worship 6 p.m. Wednesday evening bible study and prayer meeting 6 p.m. Sunday school church bus pickup: 9 a.m. transportation is available to all services please call 775-945-3313.
Some of our basic church beliefs are as follows: we believe the whole bible to be the inspired word of God-we believe in the holy trinity: God the father, God the son, and God The Holy Spirit= one god in three persons-we believe in the virgin birth of Jesus Christ- we believe that all men are born sinners who are separated from God- we believe that Christ died for our sins that he might bring us to God- we believe Christ arose from the dead the third day-we believe Jesus Christ will come to Earth again- we believe that salvation comes only by being born again- we believe every born again believer should declare their faith by being baptized which means (immersed in water)- we believe in the eternal security of those born again!
Please come and worship with us as we study verse by verse the life giving word of the living God!
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
204 C St.
Lay Leader Mike Hudson
Lay Leader Glenn Bunch
We invite everyone to join us for Bethany Lutheran’s worship service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning at 204 C St. If unable to join in person, you can join us on Facebook at Bethany Lutheran Hawthorne NV. We televise our service on Facebook Live.
On Tuesday’s is Children’s Church from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. We encourage the young to come and learn about Jesus and all the Love He has for the Children. Then a craft time to finish off the hour. We look forward to seeing the children.
May God Bless you all in these troubling times. In God, there is refuge.
Hawthorne Seventh-Day Adventist Church
298 C Street, Hawthorne
You are cordially invited to study and worship with us on Saturdays; 10:45 a.m.
Matthew 5:5 (NASB)
“Blessed are the gentle, for they shall inherit the earth.”
walker lake baptist Church
330 Golden Willow Drive
Pastor Frank Reynolds 945-4696
Come and worship with us at Walker Lake Baptist Church. Sunday School hour starts at 9:45 a.m. for all ages, and our morning worship service begins at 11 a.m.
We are located at 330 Golden Willow Drive, Walker Lake.
Our phone number is 775-945-4696 or 775-530-4467 (pastor’s cell). Please join us as we worship our Lord together.
Gospel for All Nations
Church of God (Seventh Day)
Local Christian Church with International Outreach
588 E Street, P.O. Box 100, Hawthorne, NV 89415
SATURDAYS
10 a.m. Fellowship and Sharing
10:30 a.m. Praise Music for adults and children
11 a.m. Children’s Program ( Bible reading, stories, discussion, movies, songs, and art activities. Snacks available during break.)
11 a.m. Adults Message & Study
Wednesday:
6 p.m. Bible Study / Prophecy Study
Friday
9 a.m. Christian Coffee Circle
10 a.m. Women Group Meeting