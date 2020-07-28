By Dave Maxwell

MCIN

Discussion was held at the commission meeting July 15 to adopt a resolution regarding the need for an experienced, qualified comptroller for Mineral County.

Christine Hoferer said Mineral County is one of the last three counties in the state that does not have a comptroller.

A comptroller is a management-level position responsible for supervising the quality of accounting and financial reporting of an organization. A financial comptroller is a senior-level executive who acts as the head of accounting, and oversees the preparation of financial reports, such as balance sheets and income statements.

Hoferer said she felt county officials, since May, have seen the need to create such a position and said the idea has been on the table for commissioners to consider for at least the past couple of years.

County Recorder/Auditor Cindy Nixon thought the idea is a good one, but felt there was not enough information about the positon as of yet. “We need to be more established with our revenues, having a steady, sustaining income, and I would hate to see this happen when we have a knowledgeable office and are able to meet our obligations.”

She did not think the county was financially able at this time to hire a full-time comptroller, was not yet bringing in the revenues needed.

Hoferer however, said she thought the revenues are available, “and we need to keep moving forward with it. It’s the way we need to go.”

Commissioner Price suggested waiting until October to look more closely at what the county’s income figures are. He felt drafting a resolution to create the position was alright, but not going forward right now to hire someone.

District Attorney Sean Rowe felt the resolution of proposal could be adopted now and amendments made to it later.

The advertising for and actual filling of the position would be done by the County Recorder Chris Nepper.

The resolution regarding the need for the position was adopted by the two commissioners present at the meeting, Chris Hegg was absent.