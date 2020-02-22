Justice Court
- On Nov. 19, 2019, Uriah Thomas Jacobs pled guilty to the charge of use/possess drug paraphernalia, NRS 453.566. He was found guilty and ordered to time served and all other charges dismissed.
- On Jan. 8, Shad Christopher Seymour pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and/or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, first, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; 30 days jail; credit three days presentence confinement time; suspended for one year as long as he has no law violations; 48 hours community service (credit time served); drug and alcohol counseling; level one DUI school; pay $50 a month and has one year to complete.
- On Jan. 22, Rosalie Louize Beers pled guilty to the charge of use/possess drug paraphernalia, NRS 453.566. She was found guilty and ordered to 30 days in jail; suspended for six months as long as she has no law violations; subject to search and seizure; no drugs; no alcohol and other charge/s dismissed.
- On Jan. 31, Paul Winston Brunius pled guilty to the charge of DUI alcohol and/or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, third+, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $585 in fines and fees; DUI school; two days jail; credit time served; 48 hours community service; credit time served; pay $50 a months and one year to complete.