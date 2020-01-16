The Mineral County High basketball teams retired from break on Saturday and traveled to Alamo for games against Pahranagat Valley.

The girls picked up their ninth win of the season by taking down the Panthers 61-40. Perla Gutierrez led the Serpents with 27 points while Jayla Tolliver finished with 13. Jerzi MoodyIsom was also in double figures with 10 points while also pulling down seven rebounds.

On the boys side, the Serpents fell to the Panthers in a close contest, 56-50.

The Mineral County boys are now 8-3 on the season while the girls are 9-1. V

irginia City comes to town on Friday tp face the boys before both teams go on the road to open conference play at Oasis Academy in Fallon Saturday.