CAHS Coat Drive Underway

It’s that time of year again. CAHS is asking for donations of new coats. They need all sizes starting from three months up to adult sizes. All donations can be brought to the CAHS office.

If your child is in need of a coat, bring in proof of income for the last 30 days and fill out a short form.

Annual Senior Center Christmas Dinner on Tap

The annual Mineral County Christmas dinner will be held on Dec. 21 from 12 – 3 p.m. at the Mineral County Senior Center at 975 K Street in Hawthorne. The event is free and includes dinner, fun and fellowship.

Holiday Fundraiser Slated for Dec. 14

A fundraising event accepting socks, slippers, robes, playing cards, comfort items and donations for seniors in Mineral County.

Pepper’s Place and Hot Rods & Hooligans will hold the event on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. at Pepper’s Place.

An ugly sweater contest will be held with the winner receiving a free cheeseburger and fries for a month (one per week) with other prizes for different places.