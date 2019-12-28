Kari Banfield Photos

Mineral County Park and Recreation handed out a revolving trophy to two businesses this year in the Hawthorne Community Makeover Competition this year.

Taking home the first place trophy for outside decorations for 2019 was Hawthorne Utilities with their CandyLand theme.

Financial Horizons Credit Union will be displaying their first place trophy for best indoor decorations for 2019 with an FHCUville theme and many Cindy Lou Who’s waiting on customers.

Besides the winners, the following businesses took time out to make Hawthorne festive were: Choice Wireless; DMV; CAHS; P&P Hair Designs; Bodies at Work; Isom Insurance; Glamour on Main; Hawthorne Ordnance Museum; Hawthorne Rural Clinics; Mineral County Library; Mineral County courthouse (clerk’s, recorder’s and assessor’s offices); Patricia’s Estate Sale Warehouse and Annie’s Place.

Coordinator Christina Boyles, director of park and recreation said, “This year when we were asked to take over the community decorating contest that CAHS had done the last few years, we eagerly accepted. I always loved the idea and really like how it foster’s community engagement. This year we decided to add the indoor category so that more businesses could participate. Everyone did such an amazing job. I really hope that people in the community find the time to stop in and take in all the hard work and fun little details.”