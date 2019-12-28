The following are “Letters to Santa” from first graders at Hawthorne Elementary School. Thank you to Diana Isom and Ce’arra Richards for sharing these with the Independent-News.

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello. My name is Addison. How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? How is Blitzen? How is Rudolph? I have been nice by being nice to my friends. I need a phone. May I please have a laptop? Merry Christmas!

Love, Addison

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello. My name is McKynlee. How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been nice by being kind to my friends. May I please have an umbrella. May I please have Elsa makeup? Merry Christmas.

Love, McKynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Walter. How are you doing? I have been nice by working. This Christmas, I need a telephone that rings. May I please have a fire extinguisher. Merry Christmas.

Love, Walter

Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron. How are you doing? I have been nice by being nice to Aubrey. May I have a jacket? May I have a Batman Bot? Merry Christmas!

Love, Cameron

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves doing? I have been nice by being brave. I need more spoons. May I please have V-Bucks? I miss you.

Love, Dean

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Danika. How are you doing? Are the reindeer ready for Christmas? I have been nice by sharing my toys. I need a new pair of shoes please. May I please have a sewing kit? I love you.

Love, Danika

Dear Santa Claus,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? How are the elves doing? I have been nice by helping my cousins and I have been helping my sister. I need silverware. May I please have a doll house? Merry Christmas!

Love, Rainah

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Hope. How are you doing? How are the reindeer and the elves? I have been nice by picking up after my brother and picking up my mom’s room. This Christmas I need socks. May I please have a baby doll that can move? Merry Christmas!

I love you, Hope

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello. My name is Miss Kaylie. How are you doing? How is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? I have been nice by being helpful. This year I need shoes. All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth. Happy Christmas!

Love you! Kaylie

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace. How is Rudolph doing? I have been nice by helping my sister. I need some food. May I please have a Scruff-a-Luv? Merry Christmas.

Love, Jace

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Lu’Ara. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been nice by being patient with my cat. This Christmas I need new shoes. May I please have an L.O.L. Surprise? I like you.

Love, Lu’Ara

Hello Santa Claus,

I love you. My name is Marcie. How are you doing? I have been very nice. I need three pairs of shoes. May I please have an L.O.L. doll? Merry Christmas! I want to meet you.

Love, Marcie

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is McKenna. How is Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer doing? I have been nice by holding Kaylie’s hand. This Christmas, I need new shoes. Can I please have a Frozen desk? Merry Christmas!

Love, McKenna

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello. My name is Ayden. How are you doing? How is Rudolph doing? I have been nice by listening to the class. I need a job. May I please have a Nintendo Switch Lite? Merry Christmas!

Love, Ayden

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Emma. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been nice by making my cousin Delilah laugh when she is sad. This Christmas, I need snow boots for the winter. May I please have three porcelain dolls? Merry Christmas!

Love, Emma

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello. My name is Russell. How are both of you doing? I have been nice by cheering up my friends. I need another heater. May I have a new hot wheels car? Merry Christmas!

Love, Russell

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is West. How are the elves doing? I have been nice by listening to my teacher. I need a dog for Christmas. May I please have a pack of dinos and a pack of Marvel toys? I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, West

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi, I am Genna. Do you like chocolate cookies? I should be on the nice list because I hug my mother. For Christmas, I would like you to bring a big, giant Hello Kitty to sleep with. Goodbye and have a nice night.

Love, Genna

Dear St. Nick,

Hi, my name is Finley. Are your reindeer doing great? Am I on the nice list? I hope because I play and get along with my brothers. For Christmas, I need a new coat. I would love for you to bring me a cat and a puppy this year. I will leave a treat for your reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Love, Finley

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello, my name is Sydney and I love Girl Scout Cookies. Do you love Girl Scout Cookies. I have been nice this year because I help my mom and dad with dinner. For Christmas, I need a new mattress and can you please bring my a new TV this year? I love you Santa!

Love, Sydney

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? I am doing great. Do you like pumpkin pie? I like it a lot, my mom makes the best pumpkin pie ever! I have been nice this year because I take care of my pets. For Christmas, I need a new bed. Can you please bring me a ticket to Disneyland? I love you Santa!

Love, Delilah

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi, how are you? I am happy. Do you like cake? I do. I have been nice and caring this year. For Christmas, I need clothes. Can you please bring me new princess toys? I love you!

Your friend, Mila

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello, my name is David. What is the reindeer’s favorite food? My favorite food is Ramen noodles. I have been nice this year. I listen to my mom and do chores without being asked. I need new shoes for Christmas. I really want a hoverboard please. Thank you St. Nick!

Goodbye, David

Dear St. Nick,

Hello, my name is Ava. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I hope she is doing fantastic. I have been very nice this year because I help my mom feed the dog. For Christmas I need new hair pretties. Can you please bring me a plane ticket to Illinois too? Thank you St. Nick!

From, Ava

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you doing? I am doing great! What do you do in the Summer? I like to play with Chauncey in the Summer. I have been really nice this year. I listen to my parents and I help others. For Christmas, I need new clothes and can you please bring my a big race car too? I love you Santa!

Love, Samuel

Dear Santa Claus,

Hi my name is Neaveh. Do you like peanut butter cookies? I do. I have been nice this year because I help my dad bring in groceries. For Christmas, I need some new clothes. Can you please bring me a toy horse? Santa, will you be my friend?

Love, Neaveh Buckallew

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is William. Do you like Oreos? I love Oreos! Am I on the nice list? I hope I am because I helped my mom with our Christmas tree and decorations and sometimes dinner. Can you please bring me a new blanket and an XBox One? I love you.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you feeling Santa? I am feeling jolly. What do you do in the Summer? I like to play out in the sun. I have been nice this year. I haven’t touched my Elves. This Christmas, I need some new clothes. I would love for you to bring me a Rainbocorn please. I will leave you cookies on Christmas Eve.

Goodbye, Lillyan

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Colbie. I am seven. Are your elves working hard? I do work at home. I have been nice sometimes this year. I take care of my pets. For Christmas, I need new clothes. Can you please bring me Squishies? Thank you Santa! I love you!

Love, Colbie

Dear St. Nick,

Hi, St. Nick. Is Jack Frost coming this year? I hope he is. I have been nice this year because I help my grandma and I do laundry. For Christmas I need a new bed. Can you bring it please? I would really like a Nerf Gun too. I love you St. Nick. I will see you on Christmas.

From, Kadence

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you feeling? I am feeling extraordinary! How are your reindeer? This year I have been nice because I help my brother clean up his room. I need some warm gloves for Christmas. Can you please bring me an RC car too? Thank you Santa!

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. I am on the nice list. I help my mom and dad. I really need a new toaster. Can you please bring me a toy kitchen too.

Love, Lindy

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Dominic. How is your family? My family is great! I have been nice this year. I made dinner with my mom. For Christmas, I need a blanket. Can you please bring me a big Nerf gun? Thank you Santa.

Goodbye, Dominic

Dear Santa,

Hi bro, how are you? I am excited for Christmas. Is Rudolph coming on Christmas Eve? I hope so. I am nice because I wash clothes without anyone asking. This year I need tires for my truck. Can you please bring me big monster truck I can ride in?

Love, Landon