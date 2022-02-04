Dianne Reed ( Di, Dw, Sissy, Hitler, Aunt Nana) finally escaped!

At the age of 55, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. In her hometown Hawthorne, NV. She was born on October 5,1966, in Fallon, NV. To Thomas DeMars, and Bonnie Jo Redlack.

She is preceded in death by; her parents, Thomas DeMars, and Bonnie Jo Redlack, 2 brothers, Lloyd (Rusty) DeMars, and Daniel (Danny) DeMars.

She leaves behind her nagging husband of 27 years Michael Reed, her 4 P.I.T.A children, Christian Beer, David Blackwood, IvyJo Blackwood, Dena Lopez. As well as her 10 “ perfect angle” (tornado) grandchildren; Trinity Blackwood, Michael Blackwood, Tyler Beer, Brayden DeMars- Blackwood, Kelsie Beer, Kaiden Blackwood, Bryce DeMars-Blackwood, Abby Blackwood, Ares Burton and Elijah Tyler. Last but certainly not least her 2 pesky siblings: Tammie Welsh DeMars and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Dianne was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma, sister, friend and so much more. She was one of the most caring, yet sarcastic, brainiac you could even meet.

She left a memorable impression on everyone she encouraged… Something as simple as a look she would give, unforgettable!

She enjoyed all family time whether it was functional or dysfunctional… Everything from fishing with a pre-wormed hook, camping ( minus sleeping on the ground), gambling, shopping everywhere, trivia games, brain teasers, puzzles, proving people wrong, and collecting. She started to tell us “it’s not hoarding if your stuff is cool!” while she was in the process of collecting enough stuff to stock a gift shop.

She worked at SOC under various job titles for 20 years. She was a munition handler, Supervisor, project manager, walking phonebook/encyclopedia, and range coordinator. No matter the title… She always went above and beyond, making herself available to help anyone she could.

Donations can be made to the El Capitan Casino on her favorite slot machine “lighting slots” as it will help ease its financial deficit.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The memories we have made will keep us going, until we see you again. You will be greatly missed by everyone who knew you. We love you, WAY BIG MUCH ALL AROUND OUR HEARTS!